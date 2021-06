A labourer has ended his life by suicide in Gopalapura village on Tuesday.

J V Sahadev (56), is the deceased.

He left his home on June 7 and did not return. The next morning, his body was found hanging from an iron pipe at the line house belonging to Matturu Mahesh of Chikkakolatturu village.

Depression is said to be the reason for the extreme step. A case has been registered.