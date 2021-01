A labourer suffered serious injuries when a bear attacked him, while he was bound for work in a coffee estate, at Balele.

The injured is Kurubara Raju (40) of Thattekere Colony. He is availing treatment at a primary health centre.

The incident occurred at 7 am. On hearing him scream, the haadi residents rushed to the spot. On noticing the people, the bear fled inside the forest.