Labourer injured in leopard attack

A labourer was injured in a leopard attack in Badaga Banangala village on Friday.

The injured labourer has been identified as Prabhu.

When Prabhu was checking the power connection in a coffee plantation on Friday morning, the leopard, which was hiding inside a bamboo bush, pounced on him, causing him injuries.

When Prabhu started screaming, the leopard ran from the place.

Labourers in the nearby plantation shifted him to the Community Health Centre in Siddapura.

A case has been registered in Siddapura police station.