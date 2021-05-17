Labourer killed in elephant attack

A labourer was killed in an elephant attack in Ammangala of Valnuru village on Monday.

Elumalai (42), a worker at a coffee plantation belonging to Prabhu Ganapathy of Ammangala, is the deceased.

When he had been to River Cauvery in the morning, a wild elephant attacked him suddenly. As a result, Elumalai suffered a serious injury.

He breathed his last en route to a hospital. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Madikeri DFO Prabhakaran, ACF Nehru and others visited the spot.

A case has been registered at Siddapura Police Station.