A labourer has been murdered by unidentified persons in B Shettigeri village on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday.

Jenu Kurubara Ravi (60) is the deceased. The culprits have slit his throat when was alone in the farmhouse belonging to Kalengada Appaiah.

The postmortem was carried out at Gonikoppa Community Health Centre. Ponnampet police have registered a case.