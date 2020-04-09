Labourers bound for Davanagere sent to destitute home

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • Apr 09 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 22:06 ist
Labourers who were walking from Byrapura towards Nyamathi in Davangere were stopped by the police at Mudigere.

Stranded labourers who were walking from Bhairapura to Nyamathi in Davanagere were sent to a destitute home by the police at Bilagula in Mudigere.

Along with three children, seven labourers were walking towards their native. The labourers were working in a coffee estate at Bhairapura. After the lockdown, they were staying back in their line houses.

When the groceries emptied, they decided to walk towards their native. Fearing that they would be caught if they were seen walking together, the labourers had maintained 100 feet distance while walking.

Suresh, one of the labourers, said, "We did not have any work after the announcement of the lockdown. Hence we decided to leave for our native to take up farming. We left in the night after our dinner and reached Mudigere in the morning."

