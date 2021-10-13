Labourers escape danger in elephant attack

Two labourers had a miraculous escape from death in an elephant attack in Maldare village in Siddapura.

Usman (73), a resident of Gudluru in Maldare village and Ramu (57), a resident of Kadangadi in Badagabanangala village, are the labourers who escaped.

When they were on their way to work, on a two-wheeler on Wednesday morning at around 7.15 am, a wild elephant suddenly charged towards them near Garekatte in Mailapura. Immediately, both of them left the two-wheeler and ran for their life.

The elephant has damaged the vehicle. The labourers also suffered injuries after falling while running away.

Ramu has suffered injuries on his head and hand. Usman has sustained an injury on his leg. However, their lives are out of danger.

Both have been admitted to the community health centre in Siddapura. A case has been registered in Siddapura police station.