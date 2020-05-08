‘Labourers from C’magaluru will be brought back’

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that measures would be taken to bring back labourers from Chikkamagaluru, who are stranded in other districts and in the borders of Karnataka.

"Ten labourers from Sringeri and Koppa are walking from Maharashtra to their native and are taking shelter under a bridge in Vijayapura district for the last three days. The issue was discussed with chief minister and chief secretary of government. The government has given them permission to return to Chikkamagaluru," the minister said.

He said the government has taken all measures to check the spread of Covid-19. People should behave responsibly. All should wear mask while venturing out. Priority should be given for social distancing norm and cleanliness, he added.

He said that the Kannada and Culture department had decided to provide Rs 2,000 for the poor artistes. When the state government announced assistance of Rs 5,000 for taxi and auto drivers, artistes too have demanded assistance of Rs 5,000, which will be brought to the notice of the chief minister.

Ravi said that source of 95% of new Covid-19 cases reported in the country is connected to Tablighi gathering in Nizamuddin.

"Had those who attended the Tablighi gathering quarantined themselves after returning, problem would not have arisen," he added.