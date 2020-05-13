Labourers going to Jharkhand by walk convinced to stay back

More than 1000 stranded labourers who had begun their homeward journey to Jharkhand by walking from Mangaluru were convinced by the police to take shelter at Bantara Bhavana in Brahmarakootlu in Bantwal on Wednesday.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Rajesh Naik promised to make arrangements for their travel to Jharkhand after their health check-up was completed. The labourers were dejected on missing the trains to their villages. Thus, they had decided to walk towards Bengaluru from Mangaluru on Tuesday night. The police tried to persuade them to stay back at Adyar and Farangipet. However, they decided to continue their walking to reach Bengaluru and board a train from there.

Finally, the police, MLA succeeded in convincing them to stay back in the wee hours of Wednesday and made arrangements for their temporary stay at Bantara Bhavana. A cook was provided to them and the entire expenses was borne by Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath.

Gram Panchayat members and PFI leaders made arrangements to supply water and Moosambi fruit for the labourers.