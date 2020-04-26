Labourers handed over to police

Labourers handed over to police

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Apr 26 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 20:58 ist
Labourers walking towards Kerala, were stopped by forest officials on Sunday. DH Photo

Four labourers, who were travelling to Kerala via Makutta on foot, were stopped by forest department officials and handed over to police on Sunday.

The labourers are Anish, Radhakrishna, Shrinil and Prabhakar, who were working in the coffee plantations in Chembellur and Ontiyangadi.

As the roads to Kerala were sealed following lockdown, they were held up in the district.

The forest guards, who spotted the labourers walking through the forest area, brought them back to the town as per the directions of the higher officials.

DCF Shivashankar, ACF Konerira Roshni and Ranger Arun Kumar were present.

 

