Labourers were employed through unregistered labour contractor, says DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V who visited Shree Ulka LLP in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), said that officials from factories and boilers, State Pollution Control Board and MSEZ had been asked to conduct an independent audit into the loopholes in the fish processing unit and submit a report to the district administration.

Violation pertaining to labour regulations and laxity with regard to safety measures was noticed during the visit to the site.

“Department of factories and boilers, Pollution Control Board, MSEZ officials have been asked to help the police,” the DC told DH when contacted.

“We will conduct an enquiry into allegations of a minor being employed at the unit. These labourers were employed with help of an unregistered labour contractor from 24 Parganas district,” he added.

“An inquiry will be conducted into the violations under Factories Act, Minimum Wages Act, Migrant Labourers Act, among others. The owners have been directed to provide maximum compensation. Even interim compensation has been ordered. The district administration will ensure that families get suitable compensation through the appropriate regulatory authority,” he stressed.

He said that authorities will organise a workshop on safety measures for industries next week.

Bajpe police have booked cases under sections 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304 (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and 34 of IPC.

Department of Factories and Boilers Deputy Director Rajesh Mishrikoti who visited the site said that investigation is in progress.

“After reviewing the safety measures and cause of death by speaking to survivors, we can come to a conclusion. A report will be submitted to the deputy commissioner,” he said.

Environmental officers visited the spot and collected samples of toxic fumes.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Shiva Kumar said Shree Ulka LLP in MSEZ does not come under their jurisdiction.

Yet, due to the gravity of the incident, a report will be submitted to the labour commissioner, he added.