Lack of bus service affects students in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 25 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 00:34 ist
A border road near the Karike check post.

Though the schools and colleges have commenced in Kodagu district, the lack of bus services to interior villages has affected students in commuting.

Owing to the lack of bus services, the students from Karike are unable to travel to Sullia for their education.

Submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Karike Gram Panchayat president Kalpana Jagadish and vice president N Balachandra Nair have urged the district administration to resume bus services in the interest of the students.

In the past, private buses were operating between Karike-Sullia. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the buses stopped their service, inconveniencing hundreds of school and college students.

The deputy commissioner should consider the demand of the residents and direct the bus operators to operate the buses, they appealed.

Karike shares its border with Kerala and is situated 70 km away from Madikeri. As a result, the people from Karike visit Kerala for their work. Even for healthcare facilities, the villagers from Karike are dependent on Panathur. Hence, the restrictions at the border should be relaxed, stated the memorandum.  

