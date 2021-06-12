Lack of demand for banana worries farmers

  • Jun 12 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 23:46 ist
Bananas

Banana farmers in rural areas are a worried lot due to the lack of demand for bananas. Owing to the lockdown, there is no demand for the banana harvest.

The households in rural areas are engaged in preparing banana rasayana, burfi, halva and other eatables to ensure that cultivated bananas do not go to waste.

Farmers have been cultivating banana as a sub crop amid arecanut plantations. In the past, bananas had demand owing to auspicious ceremonies. But, with the restrictions on marriages and various ceremonies, the demand for bananas has declined.

Ramachandra, a farmer from Kaggodlu, said, "I used to sell bananas every year and fetch a profit. There was a demand for bananas in the neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district. This year, there is no one to buy them. Even after giving to neighbours, bananas are lying unused. Hence, we are engaged in preparing delicacies and savouring them."

"Amid the lockdown restriction, we are unable to sell bananas," said Umar, a trader from Napoklu.

