Lack of facilities affects sports talents in Virajpet

Though several sports events are held regularly in Virajpet, it lacks a suitable stadium and facilities for the nurturing of sports talents.

Virajpet town has only one ground at Government PU College premises.

Though there is a ground near the Mini Vidhana Soudha, it is used only for Kabaddi, volleyball, Tiger 5 football tournaments.

The ground near Mini Vidhana Soudha is used for sports activities only on Sundays. On the weekdays, it is a spot for parking vehicles.

People in the town have been depending on the PU College ground for all the sports activities and tournaments, training and camps. Barring a stage, it has no facilities. There is no spectators gallery, toilets and even drinking water facility.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in his previous term had sanctioned funds for the construction of an indoor stadium in Virajpet. Accordingly, an indoor stadium was constructed next to the college ground. Unfortunately, it has not been inaugurated so far.

“Further, there are no Kala Mandira for showcasing the talents in Virajpet town. The town hall is an old building. There is no much space in the town hall and it also lacks modern facilities. There is a need to build a state-of-the-art Kala Mandira in Virajpet town,” said athlete and dance teacher Chethan Shivappa.

Madanda Thimmayya, an international rugby player, said “There are no facilities to train sports talents. The government should develop facilities.”

Virajpet Town Panchayat chief officer A M Sridhar said, “If we get land near the indoor stadium, then a swimming pool will be constructed. An action plan has been prepared for the construction of town hall at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore.”

He said that measures will be taken to inaugurate the indoor stadium.

As there is no government land in the town limits, the Kala Mandira work cannot be taken up. The existing town hall will be vacated to build a new one, he said.

Efforts will be made to provide lights in the taluk ground to help the athletes practice in the evening, he added.