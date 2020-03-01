Lack of parking space aggravates traffic woes in Siddapura

The increase in the number of vehicles coupled with a lack of parking space has aggravated traffic congestion in Siddapura.

The narrow streets pose a challenge to the motorists and the police struggle to ease the traffic congestion. The haphazard parking of vehicles also affects the movement of vehicles.

Traffic congestion on the road leading to Virajpet is a daily affair. The public has been inconvenienced by traffic congestion on the main road.

With the parking of vehicles beside the main road, pedestrians find it difficult to walk. The traffic congestion aggravates on shandy market day on Sunday.

There is a lack of parking space at the bus stand as well. The place identified for parking of vehicles can accommodate only 10 vehicles.

There are various stalls in the bus stand. The owners and customers park their vehicles at the designated space. As a result, passengers who come to the bus stand to board a bus to various destinations have to struggle to get space to park their vehicles, alleged motorists.

Siddapura PSI H S Bojappa said, “There is lack of space for parking of vehicles in Siddapura. The police have taken measures to allow parking on one side of the road for 15 days and another side of the road for another 15 days. The police are managing the traffic woes. Fine is collected from those who park their vehicles haphazardly. If the gram panchayat identifies suitable land for parking of vehicles, then the problem will be solved.”

Social activist H S Samad said that the vehicles are parked inside hospital premises and this inconveniences the patients. At times, even the emergency vehicle does not have space to park at the hospital premises.