Lack of parking space irks motorists in Koppa

The density of traffic is on the rise in Koppa town and the motorists are facing a shortage of space to park their vehicles. Following this, the haphazard parking of vehicles is also inconveniencing the pedestrians.

Haphazard parking on the town’s roads and footpaths has resulted in vehicles occupying almost an entire lane in the arterial roads and bylanes, stifling the movement of traffic. Due to the lack of parking space, the shopkeepers park their vehicles inside the parking areas of the main bus stand in Koppa.

T M Road and Subhash Road are the main roads in Koppa town. Owing to the lack of parking facilities, the customers who visit shops are forced to park their vehicles on the road, thus inconveniencing the pedestrians. The haphazard parking of vehicles also inconveniences schoolchildren.

The shandy is held in Koppa on Sunday. The density of traffic increases with customers from neighbouring villages arriving for the shandy. Managing the traffic during Veerabhadreshwara fair in Koppa has become a headache for the police personnel.

Auto driver Sadashiva Shetty said, “The lack of parking space is posing a problem to the vehicle owners. If the parking space inside the bus stand is shifted, it will benefit the pedestrians. The private building owners can collect a fee for providing space to park vehicles.”

Shopkeeper Udaykumar Jain said, “A pay parking system should be introduced in Koppa. The parking problem has increased from Aralikatte to main bus stand area. The vacant land behind Syndicate Bank can be used for parking.”

Writer Deepa Hireguthi said, “Parking area should be notified keeping in mind the growth of Koppa town in the next 50 years.”

Advocate Vikram Nigale said, “The motorists should adhere to the traffic rules. Haphazard parking of vehicles should be avoided. The old panchayat building area in Koppa can be used for parking vehicles.”

Town Panchayat Chief Officer Basavaaj Takappa Shiggamvi said, “There is no space to provide parking facilities in Koppa. The town panchayat council has to decide on the utilisation of the old town panchayat building area for parking.”