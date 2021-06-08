Lacklustre response for Covid-19 vaccination in Kushalnagar

As people are not showing any interest in receiving vaccinations at the Raitha Bhavana in Kushalnagar, the vaccination centre is wearing a deserted look.

Initially, when the vaccination centre was opened, more than the prescribed quota of people thronged the centre and waited from morning to evening to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Many of them left disappointed as they did not get the vaccine. There were heavy crowds during some days and the police had to control the crowd.

However, now, even though there is a lot of publicity for people to get vaccinated, asking people above 45 years of age to receive the vaccine, people are not turning up.

Town Panchayat nominated member K G Manu said that those who are on the priority list are not turning up at the vaccination centre and those who really need the vaccine are not being provided with the same.

Taluk Health Education Officer Shanti said that the people should not pay heed to the rumours.

They should receive the vaccination which is available for free, she said.

In some regions, people have been paying to get vaccinated at private hospitals, she added.