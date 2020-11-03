Lady Goschen Hospital records 800 deliveries in October

The government-run Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru witnessed a record number of 800 deliveries in October.

On an average, the hospital was witnessing 450 to 500 deliveries per month. In September, 650 deliveries were recorded in the hospital. Of the 800 deliveries in October, 379 were caesarean while the remaining were normal deliveries.

Even Covid-19 infected pregnant women were undergoing treatment at Wenlock Covid Hospital. In order to ensure hassle-free delivery, a separate 23-bed Covid maternity block was set up at the Lady Goschen Hospital.

Pregnant women from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, neighbouring Kasargod and Kannur districts had been admitted to the hospital, which has 272 beds. There are 28 additional beds, 12 ventilators and six ICU beds with ventilators.

Shortage of beds in private hospitals, exorbitant bills among others were the reasons behind the people's decision to visit the government hospital, working in association with KMC. Besides, facilities too have been upgraded at the hospital in recent years and the hospital now has 32 doctors.

Lady Goschen Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Durgaprasad said; “the deliveries have increased in the month of October. The service by doctors and staff at the hospital is good and facilities too had increased in the hospital in order to serve the patients in a better manner.”