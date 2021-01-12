LAMPS to build godown to store forest produce

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jan 12 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 00:01 ist
LAMPS president R K Chandru inaugurates the commercial complex of LAMPS in Kushalnagar.

Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) president R K Chandru inaugurated the commercial complex of LAMPS, built at an estimated cost of Rs 21 lakh, by the Basavanahalli LAMPS. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that LAMPS has taken measures to construct a godown to store 100 metric tonnes of forest produce from the tribals.

LAMPS already owns apiculture and Seegehudi manufacturing unit. In addition, LAMPS is also running five fair price shops. The godown is being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh given by the social welfare department, behind the office of the sangha. The work on the godown is under progress, he said. 

LAMPS has submitted a proposal seeking Rs 74 lakh to the cooperative department for the development of market and basic facilities of the sangha. A sum of Rs 18.75 lakh has been released in the first instalment for the setting up of tailoring unit. Skill development training will be imparted to the tribals in the future, he added. 

The sangha members will be given priority for the use of the commercial complex.

MLA Appachu Ranjan has promised Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a community hall. 

Cooperative Societies assistant registrar H D Ravikumar, ITDP officer C Shivakumar and others were present. 

Large Area Multipurpose Societies
R K Chandru
commercial complex
forest produce
Kushalnagar

