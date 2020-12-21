Land acquisition for Shiradi tunnel project likely soon

The land acquisition for the tunnel project proposed along the Shiradi Ghat that connects Mangaluru and Bengaluru (NH 75), is likely to begin soon.

The NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) division of Hassan is awaiting government’s approval for issuing the notification. The tunnel has been proposed for a distance of 23.57 km on Shiradi Ghat - from Addahole in Dakshina Kannada district to Heggadde in Sakleshpura. The project includes seven bridges and six tunnels. The central government recently approved the detailed project report.

The tunnel is expected to boost exports through New Mangalore Port. The exporters from Bengaluru depend on Chennai port owing to poor roads in Shiradi

Ghat.

A previous DPR submitted seven years ago by the Japan International Co-operation Agency(JICA) had proposed six tunnels through Addahole, Gundya, Edakumeri, Kadagaravalli, Maranahalli and 10 bridges at a total cost of Rs 10,015 crore. Initially, government had planned to implement the project with help of JICA. “Now the project at a revised cost of Rs 10,000 cr will be implemented under Bharathmala,” sources in NHAI, Hassan division added.

NHAI sources told DH that a major portion of the land where tunnel project passes through comes under government. Around 30% of land required for the project is under private ownership and they have to acquired. The land acquisition will be initiated once the government gives its nod, sources added. The six tunnels will be of 12.60-km long each and seven bridges will be of 1.5 km long.

“Shiradi Ghat tunnel project was lying idle for many years. I have been going through the project report since I took charge. Now, a revised DPR has been approved by the government,” said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari while laying foundation for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka on Saturday.

The works on soil nailing and micro filling technology was proposed by IISc soil engineering department’s retired professor Prof B R Srinivas Murthy, as a permanent restoration works on Shiradi Ghat. The expert committee had proposed soil nailing for huge hillocks, gabion wall for medium hillocks and micro filling for small hillocks on the stretch, from sliding further, sources informed.

Road connectivity

The foundation stone was also laid for six-lane bridge across Phalguni river in Mangaluru on NH 66 at an estimated cost of Rs 69.02 crore. The bridge will be 182.5 metres long.

In order to boost exports from ports, four-laning of coastal roads from Goa to Kerala, connecting Belekeri, Karwar and Mangaluru (278 km) has been initiated at a total cost of Rs 3,443crore. The NH wing of PWD, will take up widening of NH 169 from Gadikallu to South Kanara (SK) border in Chikkamagalur district at a cost of

Rs 96.1 crore. The project also aims at providing permanent restoration to valley side slips along Charmady Ghat at a total cost of Rs 19.4 crore.