Land identified for Science Park at Kadrimidri: DCM

Science park has been sanctioned to Chikkamagaluru district and land has been identified for the park at Kadrimidri, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Department of Science and Technology will maintain the park. It has been proposed to set up the park on five acre land. Already, Rs four crore has been sanctioned for the park.

The park will have physics, chemistry and biology laboratory and a planetarium. The park aims at developing interest on basic sciences among children, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister said that already a medical college has been sanctioned to the district. Once the college starts functioning, then around 2,000 persons will be directly employed

Further, the medical college hospital will also provide better healthcare facilities to the people. The groundbreaking ceremony for the college building will be organised in this month itself, he added.

The process of applying to Medical Council of India seeking permission to start classes for 2020-21 has been completed in July. All attempts will be made to impress upon the MCI to allow to start classes in temporary building for the academic year 2020-21.

He said Rs 58 crore has been sanctioned for a government engineering college in Chikkamagaluru and land for the purpose has also been identified at Kadrimidri.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The state government has initiated measures for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The demand for sanctioning alternative land for those who have lost land in the landslides will be looked into. Compensation amount has already been released for flood victims.”

He further promised to give priority for the promotion of tourism in the district.