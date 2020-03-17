Land reserved for engineers’ assn turns old vehicles’ dumpyard

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) has directed PWD (Public Works Department) to remove the dilapidated and rusted vehicles in the land, located between Circuit House and MCC (Mangaluru City Corporation) water tank, reserved for Engineers’ Association.

Years ago, the site was converted into a dumpyard for defunct heavy machinery of the then Public Health Engineering department, which was under the Zilla Panchayat. The land though earmarked for the building of Engineers’ Association, has not been handed over to the association, sources in the association said. The plot with shrubs and abandoned vehicles remained unnoticeable to the public.

Activist G K Bhat said the plot with dumped vehicles was near to the Circuit House which receives visitors, who are VIPs and VVIPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to city recently, had stayed at the Circuit House.

“It is sad that the Circuit House also lacks proper security measures,” Bhat lamented.

A possibility of such sites being misused by anti-social elements to pose a threat to the security of the VIPs staying in the Circuit House, cannot be ruled out.

‘’Two mud roads, one near Battagudda and another one opposite to AIR station, provide an open access to the Circuit House,’’ he added.

Mayura Lodge, opposite to the new Circuit House and maintained by the Tourism department, appears to be a haunted and ruined bungalow. After dusk, the place becomes a haven of drunkards and drug addicts, a staff of the Circuit House told DH on the condition of anonymity.

When contacted PWD - I Executive Engineer Chandrashekhar said that the PWD had received directions to vacate the vehicles from the site and the land would be cleared of rusted vehicles within a week.