Landlord waives off 2 months rent

Landlord waives off 2 months rent

DHNS
DHNS, Bantwal,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:09 ist
Iqbal Nishba

A young entrepreneur from Bantwal has waived off the rent for two months on the commercial and housing complexes owned by him in BC Road, Uppala and Bantwal. 

The young entrepreneur, Iqbal Nishba, understanding the problems faced by the tenants during the two months of lockdown has waived off the rent for two months.

A native of Kelagina Pete in Bantwal, Iqbal is an entrepreneur in Saudi Arabia. He has also donated for the Lockdown relief fund launched by Bantwal Jamaat and SKSSF in Bantwal-Kelaginapete. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bantwal
entrepreneur
waives rent
Iqbal Nishba

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 