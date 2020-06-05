Landlord waives off 2 months rent

A young entrepreneur from Bantwal has waived off the rent for two months on the commercial and housing complexes owned by him in BC Road, Uppala and Bantwal.

The young entrepreneur, Iqbal Nishba, understanding the problems faced by the tenants during the two months of lockdown has waived off the rent for two months.

A native of Kelagina Pete in Bantwal, Iqbal is an entrepreneur in Saudi Arabia. He has also donated for the Lockdown relief fund launched by Bantwal Jamaat and SKSSF in Bantwal-Kelaginapete.