Landslide: Body search ops stalled temporarily at Thora

The search operation for recovery of bodies trapped under the debris in the landslide at Thora village, Virajpet Taluk, has been stalled temporarily, following instructions of the district administration.

The bodies of four people belonging to different families were not found in spite of 22 days of the search operation.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has written to the state government, explaining the situation that required a stalling of the search operation at the landslide-affected areas in Thora village. She had stated that the seepage of water and frequent landslides in the region have been obstructing the search operations.

The family members of the missing persons have consented to the stalling of the operations temporarily by the district administration.

The families of Prabhu and Harish have been given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The local legislators have requested the state government to consider the case special and to provide more compensation to the families of the landslide victims.

In connection with the landslides that occurred in Thora village on August 9, the bodies of six people have been found so far.