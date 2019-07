Landslide forces Rlys to cancel trains partially

Due to landslide in Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road, train services were diverted/partially cancelled on Tuesday.

Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express (16512/16514) scheduled to leave Kannur/Karwar was diverted to run via Shoranur-Palakkad Junction-Salem-Jolarpettai instead of Mangaluru Junction-Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur-Hassan and Shravanabelagola.

Tri-Weekly Express

Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Central Tri-Weekly Express (16585 ) scheduled to leave Yeswantpur was diverted to run via Jolarpettai-Salem-Erode-Palakkad Junction-Shoranur Junction instead of Hassan, Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Junction.

KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express (16517/16523) scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru was diverted to run via Jolarpettai-Salem-Erode-Palakkad Junction-Shoranur Junction instead of Mysuru-Hassan-Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Junction.

Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (16514) scheduled to leave Karwar on Wednesday will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central.

Railway officials have rushed to the spot to clear the loose mud and facilitate movement of trains on tracks.