Landslide on Koterayana Betta strikes fear in residents

A massive landslide leaving behind a trail of destruction upto a distance of three kilometres at Koterayana Betta, on the foothills of the Western Ghats, has left residents worried.

Koterayana Betta is located five kilometres away from Madamakki in Hebri taluk. A huge water body has been created at the site of the cave in and all the mud from the hilly range was washed away in the rain to Mannadi village.

There are 50 families residing in Mannadi and Agalibailu villages located on the foothills of the hilly range. If the rain continues to lash the Western Ghats range, there are possibilities of many hillocks caving in on the houses.

Koterayana Temple is situated atop the hill where Dakkebali Seva is held once in a year. Without road connectivity to the hill, the residents of Shedimane and Madamakki visit the temple by walking.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said, "The landslide at Koterayana Betta has come to our knowledge. The officials are inspecting it. Measures will be taken to ensure that the landslides will not cause more harm to the residents of villages."

On the other hand, the intensity of the rain receded in the district on Tuesday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

The water level in Swarna, Seetha and Shambhavi rivers had receded. The flood level in various villages and layouts too had receded and normalcy had returned in most affected villages. Balkuru in Kundapura received the highest (11.1 cm) rainfall.