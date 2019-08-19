Landslides: 20 families in distress in Devaragudda

As many as 20 families are in distress following landslides that occurred on August 9 at Devaragudda near Kalasa.

“We heard a loud noise during landslides. The landslides coupled with flash flood have washed down driftwood and boulders," said the residents.

Five acres of coffee plantations of Rayappa Gowda and Krishne Gowda on survey number 176 have been damaged. Coffee plants, arecanut trees, pepper vines have been destroyed.

A godown belonging to Rayappa Gowda was buried in the heaps of soil. Huge boulders from landslides have also damaged coffee plantations of Channappa Gowda and Manjunath Achar.

Landslides have occurred at 15 to 20 places in the village. The 20 families have deserted the village and are now staying in the houses of their relatives in Kalasa.

Gram Panchayat member Bhaskar has urged the authorities to shift the residents of Bilugodu in Devaragudda to the safer areas.