Landslides: Train services affected for sixth day

With work on clearing landslides on Padil-Kulasekhara section in Palakkad Division underway, a few trains were cancelled and remaining were diverted on Wednesday.

The landslides had occurred on August 23 and disrupted the rail traffic moving towards North from Mangaluru.

Southern Railway, Palghat Divisional Railway Manager Prathap Singh Shami said the work of clearing landslides was in progress. Incessant rains had resulted in continuous slipping of loose soil and boulders.

This had caused the deposition of slurry on the tracks. The work on clearing the landslides was likely to be completed by Thursday night, if there are no rains for next two days.

Sand bags placed to arrest the landslides had been buried deep in the soil.

The services of Train No 22636 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Express; Train No 22635 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Express; Train No 56640 Mangaluru

Central – Madgaon Passenger; Train No.56641 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Passenger was cancelled on Wednesday.

The service of Train No 22655 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express; Train No 22633 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly express; Train No.16338 Ernakulam – Okha Express; Train No 12224 Ernakulam - Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Duronto Express; Train No 19259 Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Weekly Express; Train No 22630 Tirunelveli – Dadar Express and Train No 22150 Pune - Ernakulam were also cancelled.

The service of Train No 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Tri-weekly Express (Via Shravanabelagola) was also cancelled.

The service of Train No 22150 Ernakulam - Pune Bi-Weekly Express and Train No 19331 Kochuveli - Indore Weekly Express is cancelled on August 30.

Due to late running of pairing train, the service of Train No 12483 Kochuveli – Amritsar Express was diverted to run via Shoranur-Jolarpettai - Melappakkam - Renigunta - Wadi - Solapur - Pune - Karjat -Panvel.