Language should not lag behind in rat race, says Kota

Care should be taken to see that Kannada does not lag behind in the rat race, said Fisheries, Endowment and Inland Transport and District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He was speaking after unfurling the Indian flag on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, observed by Dakshina Kannada district administration, at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday.

Terming the wide use of Kannada language on social media platforms to be a good sign, the minister felt that effective application of technology has complemented the popularisation of the language.

“Kannanda language with its classical language status has a history dating back to 200 years,” he said and hoped that the National Education Policy to be implemented in the nation, will help towards the development of Kannada language.

He batted for preference to the Kannada language in all spheres of administration.

Meanwhile, the use of regional languages Tulu, Konkani and Beary should be encouraged, he said and called upon the citizens to join hands with the administration in maintaining communal harmony in the coastal region.

“The stalwarts who unified the then Mysuru state should be remembered. The state was rechristened as Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Preservation of the resources of our land is the duty of every Kannadiga. People of Karnataka should take a pledge to encourage our folk, theatrical art forms and to protect the historical monuments in the state,” said the minister.

Noting that Dakshina Kannada district has immensely contributed to Kannada literature, Kota Srinivas Poojary recalled the contributions of Jnanapith laureate Dr Kota Shivaram Karanth to the world of Kannada literature.

March past and cultural programmes were held on the occasion. A cultural procession was taken out from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Nehru Maidan, prior to the formal programme.

A vehicle carrying a portrait of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari was in the lead, followed by folk troupes and various tableaux depicting the culture of the district and environment conservation.

Code of conduct

At the beginning of his speech, the district in-charge minister stated that he will confine his speech to the recollection of rich heritage, culture, language and art of the state, keeping in mind the model code of conduct which is in place for the upcoming Mangaluru City Corporation elections.

The minister kept his word and did not mention any development programmes. District Rajyotsava awards were also not presented due to the election model code of conduct.