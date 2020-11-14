Laptops given to top scorers in PU exam in Kodagu

Kodagu district is ahead in the field of education due to the discipline inculcated by the students and teachers, said PU department retired deputy director Shivalinga Shetty.

He was speaking during the distribution of laptops for meritorious students from SC/ST community of government PU colleges at a programme organised by the Pre-University Department and District PU College Principals' Association.

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the II PU exams were held successfully in the district in the month of March. The postponement of English exam due to Covid-19 pandemic had affected the overall PU results in the district. As a result, the district had to be content with the third position in PU results.

Social welfare department Deputy Director Bharathi said that a few students have excelled without any basic facilities in their houses.

PU department deputy director Mahalingaiah said that already online classes have commenced for PU students.

No students should be devoid of the classes. If there are no Android phones with the students, donors should come forward to help them, he said.

Retired principals G Kenchappa, Dr Bhavani, A K Parvathi, B Rajanna, Suresh Babu, P T Shaji and A Prakash were felicitated.

Top II PU scorers in the district from SC/ST community - H P Pooja of Virajpet Government PU College, S Reshma, M S Pooja of Nellihudikeri College, Pramod and Abhishek of Kushalnagar College, H R Kalim of Ponnampet, Bhoomika and S G Sindhu of Koodige College and Y S Prathima of Palibetta College were given laptops.