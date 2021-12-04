Lasika Mitra campiagn evokes good response in Udupi

Lasika Mitra campiagn evokes good response in Udupi

The Lasika Mitra campaign, launched by the district administration to motivate eligible people to get vaccinated, evoked a good response across the Udupi district.

Adults whose second dose of vaccination was pending for a long time were seen heading to the vaccination centres and receiving their second dose vaccine.

Under the Lasika Mitra campaign, staff from the health department conducted door-to-door visits till November 30.

The drive was conducted in all 158 Gram Panchayats. It was revealed during the drive that out of 8,97,728 people eligible for the first dose, 8,70,423 were administered the vaccine. As many as 7,38,220 beneficiaries had taken their second jab.

Within a week, the vaccination coverage increased from 93% to 94.02% (first dose) and from 67% to 72% with 64,118 people receiving the second dose in the past seven days.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said that the aim is to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in the coming days.

"Special vaccination camps were planned on Sunday to ensure that daily wage labourers were fully vaccinated," he said.

