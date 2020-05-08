‘Launch app for Kannadigas stranded in other countries’

The state government has made no progress in bringing back Kannadigas stranded in other states, alleged Mangalore MLA U T Khader.

“The registration facility at Seva Sindhu portal is either not accessible or not functioning properly. Kerala government had made all facilities in Talapady to receive their people stranded in Karnataka. The government has not prepared any plans to get back Kannadigas stranded in foreign countries as well.

Khader urged the government to launch an app for the convenience of more than 5,000 Kannadigas stranded in foreign countries.

Beedi workers neglected

Though Yediyurappa government announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package for labourers from different sectors, he conveniently ignored more than 2 lakh beedi workers of undivided Dakshina Kannada district.

A separate package should be announced for beedi workers along with hundreds of private bus drivers and conductors, urged Khader, MLC Ivan D'Souza and Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said 1.97 lakh families in Dakshina Kannada district were dependent on beedi industry for their livelihood as per the records of labour department. There are about 25,000 to 35,000 labourers engaged in beedi industry in Udupi district.

The government’s package will only benefit 1.70 lakh autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state. In addition, tailors in the state too are in distress due to the lockdown. A delegation of Congress leaders will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru shortly, he added.