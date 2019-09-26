Law student sets an example by donating hair

Pavitra Shetye, a student of first year LLB at SDM Law College, has set an example by donating her hair for the cause of cancer patients.

A native of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Pavitra developed empathy towards cancer patients who lost their hair after chemotherapy.

“When I visited a hospital in Mangaluru for consultation recently, a girl child appreciated my hair tied up in a knot. When I realised that the child was ailing from cancer, at that very moment, I decided to donate my hair for cancer patients. I chopped my hair and handed it over to a social worker. I take pride in being of little help to people battling the terminal disease,” she expressed.

She said; “It appeared a little weird during the initial weeks. After all, my hair will grow again. However, the level of contentment I attained while thinking that my hair is precious to somebody, is unparalleled.”

She thanked her friends, lecturers and the college principal, who extended their support for her noble cause. Pavitra has completed her school education in Kolhapur and Pre-University course in Bengaluru and loves reading and writing.

Pavitra’s mother Veena told DH that she was initially surprised by her daughter’s decision. But felt proud over her daughter’s decision and her concern towards the ill.

“When she sought my permission to chop her hair, I readily agreed,” she said. Veena, a native of Bengaluru, is a homemaker and stays in Kolhapur. She is associated with organisations which work for a social cause.

SDM Law College principal Dr G Taranath said that it is the second instance of a girl student of the college donating her hair for a noble cause.

Vasudha Rao, another student from the same college, had voluntarily donated her hair for cancer patients. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala is popular for its principle of propagating ‘daana’, a donation to the deserving, among its students. The college is happy to note that the very quality is being imbibed by the students. Pavitra Sheteye, a disciplined and a studious girl, is now a role model for the others to follow,” the principal added.