Leaf spot disease worries arecanut growers of Dakshina Kannada

The spread of leaf spot disease in arecanut plants has been worrying the farmers in several parts of Belthangady and Sullia taluks of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to Horticulture department’s initial report, 225 hectares of arecanut plantations have been infected with leaf spot disease in the district. The disease is found more in Elaneer, Malavanthige, parts of Sullia taluk in Sampaje area, Horticulture department deputy director H R Naik told DH.

Arecanut growers in the district have already lost the crop due to various diseases, including the fruit rot disease and the yellow leaf disease, in the past.

To control the spread of the disease, the growers should spray one of these fungicides – Hexaconazole or propicozone. One ml of the fungicide should be mixed in one litre of water and should be sprayed on the entire arecanut frond. The disease has led to the poor growth of young seedlings and also grown-up palms.

Assistance of Rs 4,000

The officials said that under the Integrated Pest Control of Horticultural Crops scheme, the government will provide an assistance of Rs 4,000 per hectare of land, to a maximum of 1.5 hectares of land, for the purchase of fungicides to control the disease.

Small brown to dark brown or black round spots are seen on the lamina of the leaves. The spots cover the entire leaf as the disease starts spreading. The disease can be checked by spraying fungicides in the initial stage, said the officials.

The state government had announced Rs four crore to provide financial aid to the growers to spray fungicide to the trees and thus, protect their crop in the state.

Farmers said that the yield has reduced drastically following the infestation.

Worried over livelihood

Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene state secretary Manohar Shetty said that several hectares of arecanut plantations in Dakshina Kannada district were infected with fruit rot disease and yellow leaf disease.

Now, several hectares of the arecanut plantations were affected due to the leaf spot disease. Farmers are in distress and are worried about their livelihood, he said.

It is said that there are around 150 farmers families in Elaneer village. Majority of them are small land holders and are dependent on arecanut produce for their livelihood. And the disease infestation has affected their livelihood.