Learning should focus on enriching the intellect: Heggade

“I am also a student of government college,’’ Dharamastala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade declared with pride while adjusting his shawl resting on his shoulder.

He was addressing the gathering at the sesquicentennial (150th) celebration programme of University College of Mangalore University, on the college premises on Thursday.

Heggade said the best cows only come from the cowshed. ‘’That the private is best is an illusion which needs to be dispelled from the minds,’’ he stressed.

He said studies should not be limited to promotion or results. Learning should focus on enriching the intellect and kindling imagination. The education, where medicine is gulped by holding the nose, is no longer relevant. Heggade also discouraged teachers from resorting to corporal punishment or spoon-feeding their students.

“Teachers must guide and help students overcome obstacles in their lives,” he stressed.

Heggade released the college souvenir, ‘Vishwa Patha’ and Chief Post Master General (Karnataka circle) Charles Lobo released a special cover to celebrate 150th anniversary of the college.

Former chief minister M Veerappa Moily released a compilation of writings of retired principal Govinda Chetturu. Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya hailed the contributions of the college. Moily, an alumnus of the college, said the institution had shaped his life in many ways.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said the alumni were lucky to study here which created a platform for excelling in their respective careers.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Alumni Association President Col Sharath Bhandary, Principal Uday Kumar, Evening College Principal Ramakrishna, Corporator A C Vinayraj, Shivakant Bajpai of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) among others were present. An exhibition of household articles and artifacts used in the bygone era drew appreciation from all.