'Leave applications of police to be cleared in 3 days'

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha has said that applications of the police organisation related to leaves, promotion and pending allowances will be cleared within three days of submission.

Speaking after receiving the guard of honour during the service parade here on Friday, he said, “The processing of applications will not be delayed. All the applications will be disposed of within three days.”

He said the work on housing facilities for the police will be expedited. The police quarters at Shakthinagara are in a dilapidated condition. The newly-built quarters were allocated immediately even before the official inauguration, he said.

Dr Harsha said, “Most of the policemen have applied for a transfer. During the recruitment, many from outside the district apply for the post. It is not right to exert pressure on the department on transfer after the recruitment. The transfer should be sought only in cases of emergency.”

He said training on writing and facing competitive examinations will be imparted.

Dr Harsha also warmed the cockles of netizens by tweeting about the service parade in Tulu language. After the parade, he again took to twitter to thank all for the successful service parade in Tulu.

The entire parade was live-streamed on the commissionerate’s official Facebook page and Twitter for the first time

App for beat system

The commissioner of police, highlighting the overwhelming response to ‘My Beat My Pride’ initiative, said 756 WhatsApp groups have been formed with 30,000 members. The beat group members are joining hands with the police in controlling crime-related activities. A mobile application to interact with the beat members will be introduced shortly. In the next three months, the beat group members will be increased to 2.5 lakh, he added.