Leave aside differences, Madiga community members told

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol called upon the members of the Madiga community to leave aside the differences and stay united.

Speaking at Jilla Madigara Samavesha organised by Jilla Madiga Samaja at Kuvempu Kalamandira on Tuesday, he said the differences of opinion and sub-castes within Madiga community is dividing them. There is a need to stay united and fight against untouchability.

The BJP government in the state has earmarked Rs 34.4 crore for the development of SC/ST communities. Loan facility of Rs 15 lakh will be given for the purchase of land by a Dalit. Morarji Desai Residential schools, Ashrama schools and Ekalavya schools will be modernised, said the deputy chief minister.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi called upon the community members to shed their inferiority complex.

MP A Narayana Swamy said groupism in the community has been posing as a hurdle to the growth of the community. There were 15 MLAs hailing from the community in the past. Now, it has been reduced to six MLAs.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda lamented that the government has failed to implement A J Sadashiva Commission recommendations even after 27 years of the submitting of the report to the government.