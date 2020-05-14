Legal action against those who oppose quarantine facility: SP

Legal action will be initiated against those who oppose the quarantine facility in their neighbourhood under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, in a press release, stated that schools and hostels have been identified for quarantining those who arrive from other states. Those, who return, will be quarantined in the respective gram panchayat/local bodies' jurisdiction. The public should not panic over the quarantine facility. The quarantine facility has been introduced in the interest of the general public. If anyone opposes or protests against such facility, then legal action will be initiated against them, he warned.