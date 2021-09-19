Legal awareness programme held for students

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 23:11 ist
Civil Judge N V Konappa inaugurates the 'Kanoonu Arivu' programme organised by taluk legal services authority, at Government High School, Chikkapete, in Virajpet.

Civil Judge N V Konappa opined that the increase in the number of crimes is due to ignorance of the law.

He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme 'Kanoonu Arivu' organised by taluk legal services authority, at Government High School, Chikkapete, in the town recently.

“Knowledge of legal issues is necessary for the acreation of a healthy society,” he said.

Lamenting that child marriages are still being held, he asked students to inform the police if there are child marriages held in the locality.

BEO Srishaila Bilagi said that the children should know about their rights.

Advocate Anupama Kishore spoke on the reasons for child labour and solutions. She also detailed upon Pocso Act.

Block resource person Vaman, cluster resource person Venkatesh, deputy principal Shashikala, teachers Nalini and others were present.

