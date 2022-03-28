Leopard falls into well, rescued

Leopard falls into well at Chapparamakki, rescued

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 22:58 ist
A leopard that fell into a well at Chapparamakki in Keradi was rescued.

A leopard that had accidentally fallen into a well while in hot pursuit of its prey was rescued by forest officials at Chapparamakki in Keradi village in Kundapura taluk on Monday. 

The well is owned by Sukumara Shetty. On hearing the sound of a loud splash in the well, the inmates inside the house had informed the officials.

The officials, led by Kundapura RFO Prabhakar Kulal, with the help of local residents, launched a rescue operation that lasted for over two and half hours and succeeded in rescuing the leopard. 

Kulal said that using a cage and rope, the leopard was rescued. The rescued female leopard is around three years old. After medical examination, it was released into the forest.  

The rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of DCF Ashish Reddy and ACF Clifford Lobo. 

