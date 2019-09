The Forest Department officials rescued a leopard that had accidentally fallen into a well at Ballalbettu near Rayi in Bantwal taluk on Monday.

The leopard that had strayed into the village in search of prey accidentally fell into a well owned by Monappa Bangera.

Villagers alleged that the leopard had killed dogs and cattle at Daila, Amyalu, Kaithrodi, Badanadi villages near Rayi for the past five years.