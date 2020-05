A leopard walked into a trap laid by Forest officials at Ammunje in Uppoor in Udupi district.

Ten days ago, a CCTV footage had captured images of a leopard jumping the electric fence of a plantation owned by an entrepreneur Rathnakar D Shetty.

Forest officials keeping the safety of villagers in mind had placed a cage to capture the leopard.

The officials later released the captured leopard inside the forest at Hulikal Ghat, sources added.