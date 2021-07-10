'Let MLA Appachu Ranjan furnish documents'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 23:05 ist
V P Shashidhar

Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samiti president and Congress leader V P Shashidhar has challenged MLA M P Appachu Ranjan to prove his role in the formation of Kushalnagar taluk and has invited him for an open discussion on the same.

It was a long-pending demand to have Kushalnagar taluk. The Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samiti had worked hard in realising the dream. However, the MLA has neglected the role of the Samiti and claimed that he had played a vital role in the formation of the taluk, said Shashidhar in a press conference.

Ranjan was the district in-charge minister when Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister, in 2013. If he was interested in helping, he would have worked towards the formation of Kushalnagar taluk then, he said.

Leave alone Kushalnagar taluk, he could not even get Madapura hobli declared by the state government, he added.

DCC working president Dharmaja Uthappa said that the Kushalnagar Taluk Horata Samiti had been fighting for the cause of Kushalnagar taluk for the last 20 years. However, the authorities failed to recognise the role of the Samiti during the inauguration of the taluk.

