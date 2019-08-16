Let’s pledge to rebuild lives of flood-affected: DC

The district administration organised the 73rd Independence Day programme on the Old Fort premises, amid rain and misty weather on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, after hoisting the national flag, said, “Eight people have lost their lives in the district due to flood. Many people also have lost their homes.”

Assuring the gathering that the government and the district administration will take up the rehabilitation of flood victims, she praised the works of rescue teams in managing the calamity. “Let us pledge to rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods,” she said.

In her Independence Day message, Annies Kanmani Joy said that the martyrs, who laid down their lives for India’s freedom, should be remembered.

“We should protect the integrity, sovereignty and peace of our country and that will be the real homage paid to these martyrs,” she said.

She placed on record the contributions of Guddemane Appaiah Gowda, Pandyanda Bellyappa, C M Poonaccha, Kodandera Poovaiah, Kodanda Appaiah, C M Venkappaiah, Gundukutti Manjunathaiah, M M Siddik, H R Krishnaiah, Kollimada Karumbaiah, Mandepanda Cariappa, Mukkatira Bhojappa, Mallangada Changappa and Maraiah of

Kodagu.

“Kodagu has played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle. Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General Thimmayya, who were born in Kodagu, served their motherland and they are the crest jewels of the Nation,” she said.

The DC later told mediapersons that the district has incurred a loss of Rs 700 crore due to heavy rain. Around 4,000 people have been rescued by the teams, she added.

The students of government schools, who topped the SSLC examinations, were felicitated with laptops.

MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Acchaiah, Kodagu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Suman D Pennekar, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Lakshmipriya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda were present.