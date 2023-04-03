Letter campaign in hostels to create awareness on voting

Dakshina Kannada District SVEEP Committee chairman Dr Kumara said that through the Sveep committee, a letter campaign will be organised in all the hostels in the district to create awareness on the need for exercising franchise for the Assembly elections on May 10.

Speaking to reporters at Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru on Monday, he said that the students in all the hostels run by medical colleges, paramedical colleges, engineering colleges, degree colleges, BCM hostels, hostels run by social welfare department and working women’s hostels will be asked to write a letter to their family members or friends appealing to exercise their franchise.

The SVEEP Committee will supply the postcards. A nodal officer will be appointed to collect the postcards and post them. He said that college students will be asked to write letters to their friends or relatives requesting to exercise their franchise. The CEO said that hoardings have been displayed at 18 locations to create awareness of the need for exercising franchises. The waste collection vehicles in Mangaluru City Corporation limits and Swaccha Vahini vehicles in gram panchayats will be used for making an announcement on the need for exercising the franchise.

‘’As a part of the apartment campaign in Mangalore City South Assembly constituency which registered the lowest voter turnout in the previous elections, 56 apartments with 100 flats each have been identified for creating awareness. A meeting of the apartment association presidents will be held. An official team with a senior officer, BLO, bill collector, and electoral literacy club member has been constituted to visit the apartments to create awareness,’’ he said.

The SVEEP Committee chairman will send an appeal letter/invitation to appeal voters in each flat to exercise their franchise, Dr Kumara said.

‘’Attitude and practice (KAP) baseline survey on Assembly elections 2018 conducted by the Centre for Economic Studies and Policy (ISEC) recently, revealed that lack of parking facilities in the polling booth is one of the reasons for failing to exercise the franchise. The authorities are looking for alternative places for parking near the polling booths,’’ he explained.

Icons selected

Five icons have been selected by the Sveep committee to spread the message on voting. The selected icons are actor Raj B Shetty, anchor Anushri, Yakshagana Bhagavatha Sathish Shetty Patla, differently abled Sabitha Monis who used her toes to exercise her franchise in the previous elections and Padmasri awardee Harekala Hajabba. Their message on exercising the franchise will be shared on social media.

The CEO said that two artistes in Yakshagana attire will visit the airport, bus stand, railway station, Bunder area and malls to create awareness among people.

Basic facilities

The Zilla Panchayat has released Rs 35 lakh to take up minor works, like repairs, installing pipes, and ramps, repair of toilets in all the polling booths in the district.

MCC commissioner Channabasappa K was present.