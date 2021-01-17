Life threat: Man held

The police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman and later issuing a life threat to her husband and firing at him, at Agali in Kodlipete.

The victims are Vishalakshi and Papanna. The accused is Muthayya.

Muthayya had abused Vishalakshi and later assaulted her. When her husband Papanna and neighbour Hoovappa came to her rescue, Muthayya allegedly issued a life threat using arms and later fired at Hoovappa through the window of the house.

The injured Vishalakshi is undergoing treatment at Somwarpet hospital and a complaint has been registered at Shanivarasanthe Police Station.

The police have recovered arms from Muthayya.