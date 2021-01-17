Life threat: Man arrested

Life threat: Man held

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jan 17 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 00:32 ist

The police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman and later issuing a life threat to her husband and firing at him, at Agali in Kodlipete. 

The victims are Vishalakshi and Papanna. The accused is Muthayya.

Muthayya had abused Vishalakshi and later assaulted her. When her husband Papanna and neighbour Hoovappa came to her rescue, Muthayya allegedly issued a life threat using arms and later fired at Hoovappa through the window of the house. 

The injured Vishalakshi is undergoing treatment at Somwarpet hospital and a complaint has been registered at Shanivarasanthe Police Station. 

The police have recovered arms from Muthayya. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

life threat
man arrested
Shanivarasanthe police station
Assault

What's Brewing

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

Phishing alert: How to detect fake job offers

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 