Lightning claims a life in Dakshina Kannada

Lightning claims a life in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A man died after lightning struck him at Karopadi village in Vittal in Dakshina Kannada in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased is Chandappa Moolya. The lightning had struck the house of Moolya. Severely injured, Moolya was rushed to the hospital. However, he died failing to respond to treatment. Owing to the lightning, electrical goods and wires in the house have been damaged. Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Karnataka
lightning
Dakshina Kannada

