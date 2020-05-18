Lightning claims life in Udupi

A 22-year-old youth was struck by lightning in Yenugudde, Katapadi here on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Bharat. Though he was shifted to a private hospital immediately, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed many parts of Udupi on Sunday evening. Bharath, who was inside the house, was struck by lightning.

Bharath was also known as a social worker in Katapadi. Bharath is survived by his father, mother and a sister.

Heavy rain that lashed Udupi district on Sunday caused damage to a check post in Hejamady. The roof of the check post in Hejamady was blown away due to strong winds on Sunday night.

Heavy rain was also reported from Hebri, Kundapur and Karkala regions on Monday.