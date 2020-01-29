Lightweight Interceptor Boat designed for coastal protection

The Indian Coast Guard’s Interceptor Boat, C 448, commissioned at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday, is the 12th vessel among 36 vessels delivered to Indian Coast Guard in November 2018.

Larsen and Toubro Shipyard Limited Senior General Manager S Navaneetha Krishnan said the vessel made from lightweight Aluminium is designed exclusively for coastal protection.

The water jet-propelled vessel (27.80 mts in length) has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots. The vessel fitted with the latest state of the art navigation and communication equipment can achieve a speed of 45 knots.

Thus the vessel is capable of high-speed interception, close coast patrol, low-intensity maritime operations, maritime surveillance, search and rescue. The quick reaction capability aided with modern equipment and system ensures that the vessel responds to any maritime situation.

C 448 with a crew of 12 personnel is commanded by Assistant Commandant Apoorva Sharma.

The Interceptor Boat will be based at Mangaluru. Coast guards district headquarters (Karnataka) has OPV (offshore patrolling vessel) Vikram, four high-speed boats, two interceptor boats and two hovercrafts.