‘Limericks should have strong values in them’

Limericks should have light humour and strong values in them, said U R Nagesh, an art teacher from Kushalnagar. He was speaking during a session on ‘humour and values in limerick,” at the 15th district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana on Saturday.

“In limerick, we have to play with words. It should have a strong meaning,” he said.

“The limericks of Dundiraj gave values to limericks. No one should ignore Kannada. Reviews should grow in the Kannada language” he added.

Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat vice president Abhimanyu Kumar said, “Today’s younger generation has remained away from reading habits. There is a need to work towards the growth of Kannada language along with other languages.”

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that Kannada is not given priority in Bengaluru.

Kodlipete Kirukodli Mutt seer Sadashiva Swami, Primary School Teachers’ Association president Manjunath, Sammelana president Geetha Mandanna and others were present.

Covid warriors feted

More than 70 youth who had carried out last rites of Covid-19 victims and distributed kits during the lockdown were felicitated.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit former president M S Poovaiah, T P Ramesh, Madikeri taluk Sahitya Parishat unit former presidents K T Baby Mathew, Muneer Ahmmed, Kudekal Santhosh, Somwarpet taluk unit former presidents H M Shivananda, Premkumar, H J Javarappa, J C Shekar, S D Vijeth, Virajpet taluk unit former presidents Dr J Somanna, Keshav Kamath, Mullengada Madosh Poovaiah, Kushalnagar unit president M D Rangaswamy, Ponnampet taluk president Dr Chandrahshekar and others were felicitated.

A Bharathnatyam by Manju Bargavi from Kushalnagar and a dance by Napoklu PU College students was performed on the occasion.

‘Rs 3.73 lakh raised’

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that Rs 3.73 lakh has been raised from officers in Kodagu for the literary meet.

“I had appealed to the officers to donate the amount,” he added.

Primary School Teachers’ Association president Manjunath handed over a cheque for Rs 1.48 lakh raised from the teachers to District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lokesh Sagar on the occasion.